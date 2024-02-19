First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

