First National Advisers LLC Buys 5,642 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 128.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.24.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

