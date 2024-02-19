Fluor (FLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

Get Fluor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.