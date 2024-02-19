Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Financial Contrast

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hong Kong Technology Venture and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 5 1 2.67

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 2.90% 3.22% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $488.84 million 0.44 $27.10 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.94 $441.00 million $0.68 32.63

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.