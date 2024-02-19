FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after acquiring an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 95,467 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

