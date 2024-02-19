Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1,651.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,994 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

FULT opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.