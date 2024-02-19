FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) vs. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) and FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and FutureWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 61.17 -$18.96 million ($0.97) -0.69 FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FutureWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onconova Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics and FutureWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,541.79%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than FutureWorld.

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureWorld has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and FutureWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -8,930.97% -95.43% -61.19% FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats FutureWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company also conducting a Phase II investigator-initiated study with rigosertib monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It has a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of narazaciclib in China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

