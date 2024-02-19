FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $182.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $189.16. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $197.82 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,595.00.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,374.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,283.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,202.64. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$863.55 and a 1-year high of C$1,428.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$944,499. In other news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762 shares in the company, valued at C$944,499. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

