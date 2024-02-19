FY2024 Earnings Estimate for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI) Issued By Cormark

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of kneat.com stock opened at C$3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.09. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

