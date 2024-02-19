FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ATE stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

