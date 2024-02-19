FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.77). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

ROIV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 27.79. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

