FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VPG. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NYSE:VPG opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $469.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 485,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

