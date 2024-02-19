FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $55,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

