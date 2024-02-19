FY2024 EPS Estimates for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Lowered by DA Davidson

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CXT opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

