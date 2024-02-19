FY2024 EPS Estimates for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Lifted by HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DRDGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DRDGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $6.97 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Creative Planning increased its position in DRDGOLD by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

