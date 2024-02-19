FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HXL opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.