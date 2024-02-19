FY2024 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.