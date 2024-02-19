FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $20.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.35. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $20.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $432.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.