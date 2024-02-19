Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNL opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.57%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

