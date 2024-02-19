GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

