Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
