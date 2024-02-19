Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

