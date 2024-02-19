Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grab were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grab by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grab by 21,204.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grab by 40.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Several analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

