GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $356.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.