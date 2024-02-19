Group One Trading L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TECL opened at $75.38 on Monday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

