H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.94 on Monday. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H World Group Announces Dividend

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

