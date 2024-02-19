HC Wainwright Comments on Replimune Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.73 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 172,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,737,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

