HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

OTLK has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

OTLK opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

