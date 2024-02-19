Head-To-Head Analysis: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) vs. Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) and Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Vaccitech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Vaccitech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Vaccitech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 3 7 12 0 2.41 Vaccitech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $417.27, indicating a potential downside of 1.17%. Vaccitech has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 86.25%. Given Vaccitech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Vaccitech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $9.87 billion 11.02 $3.62 billion $13.89 30.40 Vaccitech $13.42 million 14.36 $5.34 million ($1.43) -3.50

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccitech. Vaccitech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Vaccitech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 36.68% 21.91% 16.73% Vaccitech -409.18% -23.41% -20.85%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccitech has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Vaccitech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations. The company's pipeline includes VX-522, a CF mRNA therapeutic designed to treat the underlying cause of CF, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; VX-548, a non-opioid medicine for the treatment of acute and neuropathic pain which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Exa-cel, for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and VX-864 for treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. In addition, it provides VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and co-morbidities, such as hypertension which is in single Phase 2/3; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-970, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; and VX-803 and VX-984 for treatment of cancer in Phase 1 clinical trial. Further, it sell the products to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as retail pharmacies or pharmacy chains, hospitals, and clinics. Additionally, the company has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Moderna, Inc.; Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.; Affinia Therapeutics; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; Verve Therapeutics; Skyhawk Therapeutics; and Ribometrix, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vaccitech

(Get Free Report)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious and autoimmunity diseases, and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.