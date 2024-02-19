Head-To-Head Comparison: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $17.63 million N/A -$11.76 million N/A N/A Welltower $6.64 billion 7.77 $141.21 million $0.64 145.52

This table compares CV and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Welltower 5.12% 1.53% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CV and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Welltower 0 4 9 1 2.79

Welltower has a consensus target price of $92.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than CV.

Summary

Welltower beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

