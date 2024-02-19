Head-To-Head Comparison: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 1 1 0 2.50 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.52%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.99%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.01% -3,110.13% -4.21% GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and GEN Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.12 -$77.80 million ($3.25) -3.03 GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.75 $10.28 million N/A N/A

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

