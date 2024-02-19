Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

