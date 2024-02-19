HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 18,818 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

