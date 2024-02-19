HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 690,261 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,537,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the second quarter worth $5,027,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 520.5% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 213,626 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

