HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $337,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 57.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Black Hills by 54.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

