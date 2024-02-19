HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,937,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

WMS opened at $163.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

