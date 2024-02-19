HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

