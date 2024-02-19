HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,821,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,325,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,023,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XMLV stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $56.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

