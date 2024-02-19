HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 60,069 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 346.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.