HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 850.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nova by 1,593.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nova in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nova in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Nova Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $168.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $172.05.

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.