HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 137,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of VNM stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

