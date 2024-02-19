HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

