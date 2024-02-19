Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hilltop by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
