Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hilltop by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.