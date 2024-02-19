HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HMST stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.