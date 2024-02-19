Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.72 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

