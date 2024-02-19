Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
