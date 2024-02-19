Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.