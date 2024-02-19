Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of IMO opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

