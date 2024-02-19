Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $57.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

