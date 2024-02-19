Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 86.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

