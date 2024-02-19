Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $21,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 85,224 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,029,000 after buying an additional 16,069,907 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

