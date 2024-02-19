Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Real Matters (REAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Real Matters (TSE: REAL) recently:

2/2/2024 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$6.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.08. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.31 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

